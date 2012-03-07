TEXT-S&P affirms 'BB-' rtg on KWG Property; otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- China-based real estate developer KWG is likely to generate satisfactory property sales in a weak market and manage its leverage within our expectation.

-- We are affirming our ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on KWG and our ‘B+’ issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects the good visibility over KWG’s financial performance in 2012.

Rating Action

On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer KWG Property Holding Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B+’ issue rating on the company’s outstanding senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed our ‘cnBB+’ Greater China credit scale rating on KWG and our ‘cnBB’ issue rating on its senior unsecured notes.

Rationale

We affirmed the ratings on KWG to reflect our view that the company’s financial performance will likely remain satisfactory in 2012 despite continued weakness in China’s property market. In our view, the company can achieve the same level of property sales in 2012 as a year earlier due to its improving geographic and product diversification, good execution capability, and consistent financial management. We believe KWG has exercised better execution and demonstrated more consistent financial management than its similarly rated peers to counteract the government’s tightening measures and weak market sentiment. Our view is reflected in KWG’s improved financial performance and credit metrics in 2011.