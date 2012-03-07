TEXT-S&P affirms 'BB-' rtg on KWG Property; otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 -

Overview

-- China-based real estate developer KWG is likely to generate satisfactory property sales in a weak market and manage its leverage within our expectation.

-- We are affirming our ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on KWG and our ‘B+’ issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects the good visibility over KWG’s financial performance in 2012.

Rating Action

On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer KWG Property Holding Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B+’ issue rating on the company’s outstanding senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed our ‘cnBB+’ Greater China credit scale rating on KWG and our ‘cnBB’ issue rating on its senior unsecured notes.

Rationale

We affirmed the ratings on KWG to reflect our view that the company’s financial performance will likely remain satisfactory in 2012 despite continued weakness in China’s property market. In our view, the company can achieve the same level of property sales in 2012 as a year earlier due to its improving geographic and product diversification, good execution capability, and consistent financial management. We believe KWG has exercised better execution and demonstrated more consistent financial management than its similarly rated peers to counteract the government’s tightening measures and weak market sentiment. Our view is reflected in KWG’s improved financial performance and credit metrics in 2011.

Similar to its peers in the high-end residential segment, KWG is vulnerable to the government’s home purchase restrictions and other administrative and monetary measures to cool the property market. We expect these measures to continue in the next six to 12 months. Nevertheless, KWG’s improved product and market diversity provides the company with some flexibility to mitigate weaker demand in some segments or markets. In 2012, we expect more than one-third of KWG’s property sales to come from commercial properties, such as serviced apartments and office buildings, which the government’s policies affect less than other segments.

KWG’s diversification efforts are producing results, in our view. Its property projects are now diversified across seven first- and second-tier cities in China: Guangzhou (its home market), Suzhou, Chengdu, Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, and Hainan. The company has achieved satisfactory property sales in new markets, which contributed more than 50% of consolidated property sales in 2011. We believe the company’s larger project base, improving brand recognition, and joint developments with established property developers should temper the execution risks of new projects. In 2012, KWG will increase the number of projects available for sales from 15 to 20.

In our opinion, KWG’s financial management has been consistent, albeit with a short track record since its public listing in 2007. The company has cautiously managed its leverage and expansion ahead of the latest property market downturn. Since mid-2011, KWG has reduced construction spending, slowed capital spending for investment property, and cut back on land acquisitions to preserve its liquidity. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has maintained a good amount of surplus cash on hand totaling Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5.4 billion.

In our base-case scenario, we expect KWG’s credit protection measures to remain satisfactory and at a level similar to that of 2011. The visibility of the company’s financial performance in 2012 is high because the company has RMB8.3 billion in contracted sales that can be brought forward for revenue recognition. Our key forecast assumptions for 2012 are that contracted sales will be flat from a year earlier, EBITDA margins will weaken to about 35%, and borrowings will increase moderately to RMB15 billion-RMB16 billion to fund working capital and capital spending. Average borrowing costs for onshore loans will increase by just 1%. We expect KWG’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to hover around 4x and EBITDA interest coverage ratio to remain between 3x and 3.5x in 2012.

Liquidity

KWG’s liquidity is “adequate”, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s liquidity sources to exceed uses by 1.2x or more in 2012. Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources for 2012 include cash and cash equivalents of RMB5.4 billion and cash flows from property sales of about RMB10.5 billion.

-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt due in the next 12 months of RMB5 billion, projected capital spending and working capital needs of RMB9.3 billion, and estimated dividend distribution of RMB640 million.

-- We expect net sources of liquidity (over uses) to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%, and that the company will remain in compliance of its financial covenants on outstanding bonds and bank loans in 2012.

-- The company also has RMB9.3 billion undrawn onshore banking facilities, of which RMB2 billion is committed. We do not count the banking facilities as liquidity sources because the disbursement of the credit is subject to approval from lenders on a case-by-case basis.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the good visibility over KWG’s financial performance, which we expect to remain satisfactory in 2012, as reflected in its credit metrics. We expect KWG to continue to manage its expansion and balance sheet, particularly its leverage, within our expectations.

We may lower the rating if KWG’s debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we expected. We could also downgrade the company if its property sales or profitability weaken significantly. This could happen if its liquidity for the next 12 months weakens such that its cash sources are less than 1.2x its cash uses or its ratio of debt-to-EBITDA rises above 5x.

We may raise the rating if KWG’s property development projects become more diversified and it establishes a track record of consistent and disciplined financial management while pursuing expansion. In particular, we could upgrade KWG if the company sustains an EBITDA margin of more than 30% and a ratio of debt-to-EBITDA of less than 3.5x.

