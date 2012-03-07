TEXT-Fitch rates Macquarie Bank's tier 1 securities 'BBB-(exp)'

March 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL; ‘A+'/Rating Watch Negative), London branch’s proposed hybrid security issue - exchangeable capital securities (ECS) - an expected rating of ‘BBB-(exp)’ and placed it on Rating Watch Negative.

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

In line with Fitch’s criteria for rating bank regulatory capital securities the ECS are rated five notches below MBL’s Viability Rating (VR) to reflect subordination - they rank ahead of ordinary equity only - and fully discretionary coupon payments.

The Rating Watch Negative on the expected rating reflects that on MBL’s VR (‘a+'/RWN). Any downgrade of MBL’s VR is likely to result in a similar downgrade of the expected rating on the ECS to maintain the five-notch rating differential. See “Fitch Places Macquarie Group and subsidiaries on RWN”, dated 8 February 2012, for more details on the Rating Watch Negative.