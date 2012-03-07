TEXT-Fitch:No losses expected for prime UK & Dutch RMBS

March 07 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that only a single EMEA RMBS transaction has realised losses to date and that total credit losses in the sector will remain low. Transaction performance varies across vintages and jurisdictions, with the dominant prime UK and Dutch RMBS sectors not expected to generate any losses.

“Credit losses for EMEA RMBS transactions - both realised and expected - are far below the average for structured finance as a whole,” says Andrew Currie, Managing Director in Fitch’s EMEA Structured Finance team. “The Fitch-rated EMEA RMBS tranches outstanding at the onset of the credit crisis have realised principal losses of only 0.02% of their original balance of EUR470bn. Even after including Fitch’s expectation of future credit losses, the proportion remains low at 0.7%.”

Losses result not only from the underperformance of the underlying residential mortgages, but also from counterparty-related issues. The latter drive approximately 40% of Fitch’s loss expectations. Losses on EMEA RMBS transactions have been particularly exacerbated by the Eurosail series, which lost currency swaps following the default of Lehman Brothers. Through a combination of asset underperformance and counterparty issues, these transactions alone contribute over 40% of all losses expected on EMEA RMBS and all of the losses expected on tranches rated ‘AAAsf’ in July 2007. Excluding the Eurosail series results in lower total EMEA RMBS losses of 0.4%.

“Performance has varied significantly between jurisdictions and loan types,” says Gioia Dominedo, Senior Director in Fitch’s EMEA Structured Finance team. “In particular, UK non-conforming and Spanish transactions account for nearly 90% of Fitch’s overall loss expectation for EMEA RMBS. In contrast, Fitch does not expect losses on any of the prime UK or Dutch RMBS tranches that were outstanding in July 2007.”

Across jurisdictions, Fitch’s loss expectations show a strong vintage effect, as transactions backed by mortgages originated at or near the peak of the market are most exposed to weaker origination standards, larger house price declines and, consequently, losses. As a result, the total loss across EMEA RMBS is highest for 2007-vintage transactions (2.0%). The vintage effect is particularly pronounced in Spain, due to the severity of the housing market crash, with a total loss of 5.0% for 2007-vintage Spanish RMBS transactions.

The report, entitled “EMEA RMBS Losses - The Credit Crisis Four Years On”, is available at www.fitchratings.com.

