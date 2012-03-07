TEXT-Fitch solutions:Developed market sovereigns lead global CDS liquidity higher

March 07 - Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, says that global CDS liquidity continued to increase over the last month to 2 March, with CDS on developed-market sovereigns continuing to trade with the most liquidity.

“Sovereign CDS liquidity is being driven by rising market uncertainty over Greek CDS triggers for a ‘credit event’ and the potential wider impact of this for other peripheral Eurozone CDS contracts,” said Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions, New York.

Whilst global CDS liquidity has continued to steadily increase, Fitch Solutions’ suite of CDS indices show that spreads actually firmed across all regions and sectors over the month to 2 March, buoyed by some encouraging economic reports. The last month has also seen a noticeable tightening in the spread differential between financial institutions and industrial companies, with markets currently pricing in less credit risk for financial institutions.

“Credit protection on debt issued by financials is now pricing, on average, at a 28% premium to CDS on non-financial corporates, just outperforming the one-year moving average for the first time since July 2011. It remains to be seen whether this trend will prove sustainable, as concerns surrounding changing regulatory oversight for financial institutions and the sector’s exposure to sovereign debt are likely to continue to weigh on market sentiment in the coming months,” added Allmendinger.

The full Fitch Solutions’ Global CDS liquidity scores commentary, which covers the top five most liquid CDS corporate names in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as the top five most liquid global sovereigns, is available at www.fitchratings.com under - “Fitch Solutions’ Global Liquidity Scores Commentary Issue 65”

In general, the liquidity of a credit derivative asset increases when it is showing signs of financial stress in combination with a significant amount of debt outstanding and/or changes in its capital structure, including new issuance. The liquidity scores of assets have historically traded between 4 at the most liquid end, through to 29 at the least liquid end. Entities also tend to be more liquid when there is agreement about present value but disagreement about future value due to heightened uncertainty surrounding the entity.

Link to Fitch Solutions’ Report: Fitch Solutionsâ€™ Global CDS Liquidity Scores - Issue 65