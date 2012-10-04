TEXT-S&P ratings - Nippon Life Insurance Co.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Nippon Life Insurance Co. ------------------------------ 04-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 654753
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Oct-2012 A+/-- A+/--
28-Oct-2011 A+/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 28-Oct-2011
¥100 bil Kikin sub due 08/04/2014 A- 28-Oct-2011
¥50 bil Kikin sub due 07/31/2015 A- 28-Oct-2011
U.S. dollar-denominated step up nts A- 04-Oct-2012