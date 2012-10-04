FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Nippon Life Insurance Co.
October 4, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Nippon Life Insurance Co.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Nippon Life Insurance Co. ------------------------------ 04-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Mult. CUSIP6: 654753

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Oct-2012 A+/-- A+/--

28-Oct-2011 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 28-Oct-2011

¥100 bil Kikin sub due 08/04/2014 A- 28-Oct-2011

¥50 bil Kikin sub due 07/31/2015 A- 28-Oct-2011

U.S. dollar-denominated step up nts A- 04-Oct-2012

