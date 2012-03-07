TEXT-S&P summary: Alcatel-Lucent

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario, we forecast Alcatel-Lucent will report broadly flat revenues in 2012, adjusted for disposals and assuming constant currencies, compared with 2011. We expect carriers to continue investing in fixed and mobile networks to accommodate fast-rising mobile data traffic and the rollout of very fast fixed broadband. However, we believe carriers will continue to seek to minimize or delay spending where technologically possible given economic uncertainties, particularly in Europe, a core market for Alcatel-Lucent. In addition, we expect the group’s operating margin, as adjusted by Alcatel-Lucent, to improve modestly to about 4% to 5%, from 3.4% in 2011, primarily stemming from the group’s continued cost-cutting efforts and our expectation of a broadly stable gross margin at about 35%.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we anticipate Alcatel-Lucent will generate only moderately negative free operating cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations after gross capital expenditures) in 2012, compared with negative EUR539 million in 2011. This is primarily due to our anticipation of higher EBITDA. In addition, we assume no further outflows from working capital in 2012. In 2011, Alcatel-Lucent reported a negative working capital change of EUR176 million, despite a material increase of the amount of trade receivables sold. It also suffered from high restructuring costs totaling EUR345 million. Furthermore, according to Alcatel-Lucent, the company is not required to make material contributions to its large U.S. postemployment benefit plans from a regulatory perspective through at least early 2014.

Considering our forecast of moderately increasing operating profits and assuming an unchanged Standard & Poor’s post-tax adjustment for unfunded pension obligations of EUR1.4 billion, we expect the group’s gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio, as adjusted by us, to decline to about 8x by year-end 2012, from about 10.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Nevertheless, changes in the actuarial assumptions of the group’s pension obligations (about EUR31 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011) and assets (about EUR29 billion) could materially impact our leverage forecast. At year-end 2011, the net International Financial Reporting Standard pretax funding deficit stood at EUR1.8 billion, up from EUR0.5 billion at year-end 2010, including a EUR1.2 billion pension surplus and a EUR3.0 billion deficit under “other postemployment” (primarily medical) benefits.

We expect the group’s net financial debt position of EUR146 million at year-end 2011 to improve to a net financial cash position of EUR0.8 billion by year-end 2012, primarily due the receipt of $1.5 billion (EUR1.1 billion) gross proceeds from the disposal of its Genesys business in February 2012.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Alcatel-Lucent is ‘B’. We view the group’s liquidity as adequate under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 2x in 2012, even if EBITDA were to decline sharply. This supports the current ratings. However, due to our assessment of the group’s only satisfactory standing in credit markets, we do not consider the liquidity profile as strong.

We estimate liquidity sources for 2012 of about EUR4.4 billion. These include:

-- About EUR2 billion of surplus cash. This excludes EUR2.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents, which we consider to be tied to operations or held in countries subject to exchange control restrictions (about EUR1.1 billion), mainly China, where it conducts a significant proportion of its operations via a 50%-owned joint venture. In addition, because Alcatel-Lucent is active in many countries and has captive insurance and finance subsidiaries (both regulated), we believe that other material cash balances may not be immediately available for liquidity purposes. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group reported cash and equivalents of EUR3.5 billion and short-term marketable securities of EUR939 million.

-- An undrawn EUR837 million revolving facility maturing in April 2013. The group currently has a EUR1.4 billion revolving bank credit facility, of which EUR563 million matures in April 2012. The company’s ability to draw from this facility is conditional on a single financial covenant based on net debt to EBITDA, under which it currently has significant headroom.

-- EUR1.1 billion gross proceeds from the disposal of Genesys; and

-- Funds from operations before capitalized development costs totaling about EUR0.4 to EUR0.5 billion, up from EUR0.2 billion in 2011. We estimate liquidity uses in 2012 of about EUR1.9 billion. These mainly include capital expenditures of about EUR0.5 billion to EUR0.6 billion, short-term debt maturities of EUR329 million, and sold accounts receivable of EUR952 million. While we understand the sale of such receivables to be nonrecourse to Alcatel-Lucent, we view them as essentially short-term instruments and debt-like in nature.

We expect Alcatel-Lucent’s cash flow generation to remain seasonal, including more favorable working capital developments in the fourth quarter than in other quarters. However, we also expect these patterns to be somewhat influenced by revenue developments and the company’s working capital management.

Recovery analysis

We have revised our default scenario, including our year of default, which we have moved out to 2015 from 2013, given the disposal of the Genesys business, which has boosted the company’s already significant cash balances. We maintain an issue rating of ‘B’ on the unsecured notes and on the unsecured revolving facility issued by Alcatel-Lucent and its subsidiaries. The recovery rating on the notes and revolving facility remains at ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for unsecured lenders. Furthermore, we maintain an issue rating of ‘CCC’ on the group’s convertible trust preferred securities.

Our hypothetical default scenario concentrates on the company utilizing existing cash balances due to high operating losses assuming a continued weak operating environment, with constrained capital expenditure budgets from telecom carriers, and due to increased competition among telecom network equipment providers. In addition, we assume that R&D costs remain significant, as the company continues to develop products to remain innovative. We also assume meaningful restructuring costs in light of falling revenues and intense price pressure.

Our stressed enterprise value at the point of default in 2015 is lower due to the sale of the Genesys, but is still above EUR3 billion. In addition, we assume that Alcatel would repay debt on the path to default through cash balances, but would retain a revolving credit facility, leading to average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for noteholders after deduction of prior-ranking claims. We note that recovery prospects may be weaker than we currently envisage should the company raise secured debt in the capital structure on the path to default.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Alcatel-Lucent is likely to significantly reduce its free cash flow losses in 2012 in our base-case assessment and maintain an adequate liquidity profile. In particular, we expect the group to generate only moderately negative FOCF in 2012, with potential to further cut FOCF losses in 2013. Our base case assumes flat revenues in 2012, adjusted for disposals and assuming constant currencies, compared with 2011, and an improvement in the group’s adjusted operating margin to about 4% to 5%.

Ratings upside could arise if Alcatel-Lucent is able to generate positive and sustainable FOCF and if, at the same time, the group’s gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio, with our adjustments, declines to about 5.0x. At the same time, we would expect the group to maintain an adequate liquidity position.

The ratings could come under pressure if Alcatel-Lucent’s currently strong cash position and adequate liquidity profile were impaired by continued significantly negative free cash flow generation as a result of a major economic downturn or increasing competition.

