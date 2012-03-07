TEXT-Fitch afrms Diwan Chand Medical's bank loans

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Diwan Chand Medical Services Pvt. Ltd.’s (DCMS) bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR200m long-term loans: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB+(SO)(ind)’

- INR20m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB+(SO)(ind)'/‘Fitch A2+(SO)(ind)’

The ratings are solely based on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Milky Investment and Trading Company (Milky) for the rated loans. The ratings continue to reflect Milky’s position as the holding company for Anand Burman’s 6.09% stake in Dabur India Limited (Dabur), which had a market value of close to INR10bn as on 1 March 2012 and is a consistent and main source of dividend income for Milky.

Fitch notes that Milky has not pledged Dabur shares held by it. The agency also notes the highly liquid nature of these holdings, as Dabur is actively traded in equity markets. Milky also holds long-term and held-for-trade investments in several other public and private companies.

The ratings also reflect the irregular nature of Milky’s income (except dividend income from Dabur), comprising discretionary dividend and interest income from loans extended to other companies, profits on trading of marketable securities, and capital gains on investments sold.

In FY11 (financial year ending March), Milky received a dividend income of INR138m (FY10: INR123m) and an interest income of INR19m (FY10: INR10m). Operating EBITDA in FY11 was INR156m (FY10: INR147m). Total adjusted debt for Milky stood at around INR655m in FY11 including unsecured loans of INR435m (FY10: INR1,057m), and the off-balance sheet debt of INR220m (FY10: nil) on account of the corporate guarantee extended for DCMS loans. Milky’s net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) improved to 4.1x in FY11 from 7.1x in FY10 due to a fall in its unsecured loans.

Negative rating guidelines would be large debt-funded investments or an increase in off-balance sheet debt for Milky and /or a disruption in the dividend income from Dabur, resulting in deterioration in Milky’s net financial leverage. Revocation of the corporate guarantee by Milky for the rated loans will also be negative for the ratings.

DCMS is in the business of radio diagnostics and imaging services. The company has had three operational centres as of February 2012. A.V.B Finance, sponsored by Anand Chand Burman, acquired a controlling stake in DCMS in FY11. In FY11, DCMS reported revenues of INR117m (FY10: INR128m) and a net loss of INR48m (FY10: INR2m loss). DCMS’s total debt at FYE11 stood at INR190m (FY10: INR131m).