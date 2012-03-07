FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank)
March 7, 2012 / 10:52 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Ban 07-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 514890

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Mar-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

6-Dec-2004 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of)

Rating Rating Date

CHF200 mil 3.% bnds due 10/14/2013 AAA 07-Mar-2012

PLN300 mil zero cpn bnds due 12/04/2017 AAA 07-Mar-2012

EUR.25 mil fltg rate bnds ser 6001 due

11/26/2043 AAA 07-Mar-2012

