TEXT-S&P cuts rtgs on CMBS deal Epic (More London)'s Class C, D nts

Under the terms of this restructuring:

-- The sponsor injected GBP10 million of equity to reduce the securitized loan balance (GBP9.084 million loan and GBP916,000 break costs).

-- The whole-loan loan-to-value (LTV) ratio covenant is waived until April 2012, when the covenant will be reset to 97.5% (from 87.5%).

-- A portion of the junior loan was written off by the lender (GBP20 million).

-- The junior lender will receive certain deferred amounts at maturity and an increased coupon on the retained junior loan. Both payments are subordinated and not payable until the securitized loan is fully repaid.

The borrower owns the freehold in the entire More London development. More London is a commercial master-planned development located on the south bank of the River Thames, adjacent to Tower Bridge in Central London. The buildings are predominantly let as office space with ancillary retail units, restaurants, and leisure offerings at the base of the buildings. We consider the development prime within its location. Six of the purpose-built detached offices (1-4 and 6 More London, and City Hall) and a stand-alone Kiosk retail unit secure the loan.

Four of the buildings are substantially let to single tenants and the remaining two are multi-let. Key tenants include internationally recognized law and accounting firms. The weighted-average unexpired lease term across the securitized assets exceeds 10 years and less than 10% of income is subject to break options during the loan term. The occupancy across the assets has improved since the transaction’s issuance in 2006.

The loan has a current reported senior LTV ratio of 71% based on a revaluation of the buildings by CBRE in March 2011 at GBP906.45 million. This compares to a reported value in 2009 of GBP772.9 million.

The borrower has an interest rate swap agreement with The Royal Bank of Scotland on the securitized loan. Under this agreement, the borrower pays a fixed rate to the swap counterparty in return for a floating rate. If the loan defaults before maturity, swap breakage costs could be incurred by the borrower. These would be payable in priority to the securitized loan, and would reduce the level of recoveries available to noteholders.

In our view, this transaction is performing well with prime assets occupied by high-quality tenants backing the loan. In our base case scenario, the loan does not default during the term, the swap expires at loan maturity, and therefore no breakage costs are incurred. However, in our stressed scenarios, a loan default occurs during the term, and in such a case, the swap breakage costs payable by the borrower could be material.

RATING ACTIONS

We have lowered our rating on the class C notes by two notches, and on the class D notes by one notch, to reflect this risk. We have affirmed our ratings on the class E and F notes.

We have taken no action on our ratings on the class A and B notes, as these classes are currently on CreditWatch negative due to a change in the rating on the liquidity facility provider, The Royal Bank Of Scotland (see “Ratings On 122 Tranches In 65 European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions,” published on Jan. 31, 2012). We will resolve this CreditWatch placement separately.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today’s rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see “Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities,” published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria mentioned above (See ”Related Criteria And Research).

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Ratings On 122 Tranches In 65 European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions, Jan. 31, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Nov. 8, 2011

-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, April 15, 2010

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21, 2007

-- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004

-- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin, published monthly

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Epic (More London) PLC

GBP670 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

C BBB+ (sf) A (sf)

D BBB (sf) BBB+ (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

E BB+ (sf)

F BB (sf)

Ratings Unaffected

A A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B A+ (sf)/Watch Neg