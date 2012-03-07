TEXT-S&P ups L-Bank to 'AAA';otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- On March 6, 2012, we raised our long-term issuer rating on the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg to ‘AAA’ from ‘AA+'.

-- We are raising our long-term counterparty credit rating on Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank) in line with the rating on Baden-Wuerttemberg, the bank’s owner and guarantor, reflecting our continued view that L-Bank plays a “critical” role for and has an “integral” link to the state.

-- In our view, there is an “almost certain” likelihood that L-Bank would receive extraordinary support from the state in an event of stress.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the outlook on the long-term rating on the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Rating Action

On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Germany-based Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank) to ‘AAA’ from ‘AA+'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating action reflects a similar rating action on L-Bank’s owner and guarantor, the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, on March 6, 2012. The equalization of the ratings on the bank with those on the state reflects our opinion that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that Baden-Wuerttemberg would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to L-Bank in an event of financial distress. L-Bank has no stand-alone credit profile in view of its close link to the state and its business model, which is based entirely on state guarantees.

L-Bank is the sole development bank in Baden-Wuerttemberg and has a mandate to implement the state government’s economic and social development policies. The bank is the second-largest of Germany’s 18 regional state development banks and had about EUR61 billion in assets at year-end 2010. L-Bank’s business model is based on its public policy mandate. The regional focus of the bank’s social development activities is the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

L-Bank’s business profile is oriented toward residential mortgage lending, lending to small and midsize enterprises, infrastructure finance, and public-sector lending. The bank’s promotional activities are in the form of subsidized loans and grants, which are generally determined by state subsidies and contributions from its own profits.

L-Bank does not take customer deposits and relies on wholesale funding. However, because of state guarantees and its ownership structure, the bank has a comfortable funding and liquidity position, which is key to its ability to generate profit.

External support

We regard L-Bank as a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our GRE criteria, our rating approach is based on our view of the bank‘s:

-- “Critical” role for the government of Baden-Wuerttemberg as the state’s only development bank with a mandate to support regional economic and social objectives; and

-- “Integral” link with the state government. L-Bank essentially acts as an arm of the state and benefits from a maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast), a statutory guarantee of its liabilities (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung), and an explicit guarantee of all its liabilities.

We expect L-Bank to continue to play a prominent public policy role as the state’s development bank. Accordingly, we do not expect the bank’s ownership status or guarantee mechanism to change over the medium term.

Our ‘AAA’ issue ratings on L-Bank’s nondeferrable senior subordinated debt are at the same level as the ratings on the bank’s senior unsecured debt. This reflects our assessment that the likelihood of state support in an event of stress is “almost certain” in line with our view of L-Bank’s GRE status.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the outlook on the long-term rating on the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

All other things being equal, any rating action on Baden-Wuerttemberg would be reflected in a similar rating action on L-Bank. We believe that the state’s guarantees and L-Bank’s current GRE status will be maintained over the medium term, as the bank is likely to remain an integral part of the state’s economic development activities. This assessment is consistent with an agreement between Germany and the European Commission in March 2002 on state support for German development banks.

A material weakening of L-Bank’s role for, or link to, the state, including changes to the guarantee or ownership structure, could have negative rating implications for the bank. We currently consider such a scenario unlikely.

Ratings List

Upgraded

To From

Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank)

Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ AA+/Positive/A-1+

Certificate Of Deposit AAA AA+

Senior Unsecured* AAA AA+

Ratings Affirmed

Short-Term Debt* A-1+

Commercial Paper* A-1+

*Guaranteed by the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg