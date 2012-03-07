FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary:Catlin Underwriting Agencies - Syndicate 2003
March 7, 2012 / 11:12 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary:Catlin Underwriting Agencies - Syndicate 2003

Reuters Staff

March 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Catlin Underwriting Agencies - Syndicate 2003 - 07-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

===============================================================================

Rationale

The assessment on Catlin Underwriting Agencies - Syndicate 2003 reflects the syndicate’s strong competitive position, above-average long-term earnings, strong enterprise risk management (ERM) program, and the stability afforded by its ownership and core status within Catlin Group Ltd. (Catlin; core subsidiaries rated A/Stable). These strengths are offset, however, by capital adequacy, which diminished below the level commensurate to the rating in 2011 due to catastrophe losses and continued growth, as well as potential for further earnings volatility, primarily due to exposure to catastrophic losses and challenges presented by a difficult pricing environment for many of the classes of business written.

