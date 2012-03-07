TEXT-Fitch rts India's Rural Electrification Corp's CHF bonds 'BBB-(exp)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Rural Electrification Corporation’s (REC) proposed CHF200m senior unsecured notes an expected ‘BBB-(exp)’ rating.

The final rating of the CHF notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

REC’s ratings are based on its strong linkages with the government of India (‘BBB-'/Stable, 66.8% ownership). REC is an important institution in the implementation of the government’s social and political priority rural electrification programme and is a major source of credit to state power utilities (SPUs), some of them financially weak. This, together with the tangible support REC has received in the past, has led Fitch to incorporate into REC’s ratings a high probability of state support in times of distress.

Fitch’s assessment of linkages between REC and the government includes evidence of government support provided through equity injections, guarantees and tax concessions on some of its borrowings. Although state-ownership has declined to 66.8% from 100%, the government is committed to maintaining a controlling stake.

For further details on REC, see “Fitch Affirms Rural Electrification at ‘BBB-'/‘AAA(ind)'; Rates INR280bn Debt ‘AAA(ind)'/‘F1+(ind)’ ”, dated 26 April 2011, and the Full Rating Report, dated 15 August 2011, both available at www.fitchratings.com.