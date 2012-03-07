TEXT-S&P takes various rtg actions on Portuguese RMBS & ABS nts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we lowered our long-term rating on the Republic of Portugal to ‘BB’ from ‘BBB-'.

-- We have subsequently revised our assessment of Portuguese country risk and how it might affect the ratings on the notes of Portuguese securitizations that we rate.

-- Consistent with this revision, we take the further view that, in some cases, potential losses on certain rated tranches of Portuguese RMBS and ABS transactions could increase by up to 30% over the initial loss expectations for each rating level.

-- To reflect the effect of such increased country risk on rated Portuguese RMBS transactions, we have affirmed our ratings on 65 tranches in 36 transactions, lowered our ratings on 40 tranches in 17 transactions, lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on one tranche, placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on three tranches in one transaction, and kept our rating on one tranche on CreditWatch negative.

-- To reflect the effect of such increased country risk on rated Portuguese ABS transactions, we have affirmed our ratings on 16 tranches in 10 transactions and lowered our ratings on three tranches in two transactions.

-- We have also withdrawn our rating on one RMBS tranche that has paid down.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on various Portuguese residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions.