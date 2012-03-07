TEXT-S&P ratings - Ziggo Bond Co. B.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 -
Ratings -- Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. ------------------------------------ 07-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Pos/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Apr-2010 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.2 bil 8.% nts due 05/15/2018 B/WatchP 22-Apr-2010