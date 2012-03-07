FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V.
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V. ------ 07-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Pos/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Cable and other

pay TV services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Oct-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

