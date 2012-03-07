TEXT-S&P ratings - Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V. ------ 07-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Pos/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Cable and other
pay TV services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Oct-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================