TEXT-S&P takes various rtg actions on Portuguese RMBS & ABS nts

OVERVIEW

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we lowered our long-term rating on the Republic of Portugal to ‘BB’ from ‘BBB-'.

-- We have subsequently revised our assessment of Portuguese country risk and how it might affect the ratings on the notes of Portuguese securitizations that we rate.

-- Consistent with this revision, we take the further view that, in some cases, potential losses on certain rated tranches of Portuguese RMBS and ABS transactions could increase by up to 30% over the initial loss expectations for each rating level.

-- To reflect the effect of such increased country risk on rated Portuguese RMBS transactions, we have affirmed our ratings on 65 tranches in 36 transactions, lowered our ratings on 40 tranches in 17 transactions, lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on one tranche, placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on three tranches in one transaction, and kept our rating on one tranche on CreditWatch negative.

-- To reflect the effect of such increased country risk on rated Portuguese ABS transactions, we have affirmed our ratings on 16 tranches in 10 transactions and lowered our ratings on three tranches in two transactions.

-- We have also withdrawn our rating on one RMBS tranche that has paid down.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on various Portuguese residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions.

Specifically, we have, taken the following rating actions:

-- Affirmed our ratings on 65 tranches in 36 RMBS transactions;

-- Lowered our ratings on 40 tranches in 17 RMBS transactions;

-- Lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on one RMBS tranche in one transaction;

-- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on three RMBS tranches in one transaction;

-- Kept our rating on one tranche in one RMBS transaction on CreditWatch negative;

-- Withdrawn our rating on one tranche in one RMBS transaction as the tranche has paid down;

-- Affirmed our ratings on 16 tranches in 10 ABS transactions; and

-- Lowered our ratings on three tranches in two ABS transactions.

For the full list of today’s rating actions, see “Ratings List For Portuguese RMBS And ABS Rating Actions Following Revised Assessment Of Portuguese Country Risk.”

On Jan. 13, 2012, we lowered our long-term rating on the Republic of Portugal to ‘BB’ from ‘BBB-’ (see “Standard & Poor’s Takes Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone Sovereign Governments,” published on Jan. 13, 2012). We have subsequently revised our assessment of Portuguese country risk and how it might affect the ratings on the notes of Portuguese securitizations that we rate.

When rating a securitization above the foreign currency rating on the sovereign in which the assets are located, our premise is that the structured finance obligation would continue to perform in a stress scenario where the government has defaulted on its obligations (see “Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,” published on June 14, 2011).

While we believe that this would be the case for structured finance transactions backed by Portuguese assets that we rate, we also consider that risks affecting these transactions have increased materially due to heightened country risk, which, in part, is reflected in the ‘BB/Negative’ long-term rating on the Republic of Portugal. As a result, we are of the view that there is an increased likelihood that these transactions could experience an unusually large adverse change in credit quality.

In our opinion, the economic recession and rising unemployment associated with increased country risk may decrease the willingness and ability of obligors to repay their debts, with transactions experiencing higher defaults and delinquencies and ultimately decreased cash flow. On the basis of this increased credit risk, we believe that projected losses could increase by up to 30% from the initial loss expectations for each rating level. We have estimated these increased losses based on our assessment of the economic and industry risk that we consider to be prevalent in Portugal, and historically observed data from transactions that have experienced similar sovereign-stressed environments, among other factors. The application of these assumptions may be revised from time to time as future actual performance is observed.

These increased loss assumptions will apply to the ratings on any outstanding notes, as well as to the ratings on any new notes backed by Portuguese assets.

Based on the above analysis, for Portuguese RMBS transactions, we have affirmed our ratings on 65 tranches in 36 transactions, lowered our ratings on 40 tranches in 17 transactions, lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on one tranche, placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on three tranches in one transaction, and kept our rating on one tranche on CreditWatch negative.

Similarly, for Portuguese ABS transactions, we have affirmed our ratings on 16 tranches in 10 transactions and lowered our ratings on three tranches in two transactions.

We have also withdrawn our rating on one RMBS tranche that has paid down.

Our analysis assessed the collateral performance, the risk profile of the residual collateral pool, the deleveraging of the portfolio, and the increase in available credit enhancement, all within our current country risk assessment.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at .

