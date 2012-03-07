TEXT-S&P ratings - CB Intercommerz Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- CB Intercommerz Ltd. ----------------------------------- 07-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Mar-2012 B-/C B-/C

