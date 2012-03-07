FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Two-minute committee previews - Royal Dutch Shell, Unilever
March 7, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Two-minute committee previews - Royal Dutch Shell, Unilever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 07 - Fitch Ratings will release its latest two-minute committee previews at 15:00 GMT today.

-- Committee Previews

The short video includes a two-minute pre-committee preview from the lead Fitch analysts on:

- Royal Dutch Shell plc

- Unilever plc /Unilever NV

This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences, and lead analyst commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.

-- Background

The podcast was recorded on 6 March 2012 and will be available, without registration, from 15:00 GMT today at:

