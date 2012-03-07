FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns 'B-/C' ratings to CB Intercommerz Bank
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns 'B-/C' ratings to CB Intercommerz Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 -

Overview

-- In our opinion, Russia-based CB Intercommerz Ltd. has a weak business position, moderate capital and earnings, a weak risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- We are assigning our ‘B-’ long-term and ‘C’ short-term counterparty credit ratings and ‘ruBBB-’ Russia national scale rating to CB Intercommerz Ltd.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will continue strengthening its franchise, while keeping capitalization and asset quality metrics at current levels. We expect that its funding and liquidity profile will remain broadly unchanged.

Rating Action

On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B-’ long-term and ‘C’ short-term counterparty credit ratings to Russia-based CB Intercommerz Ltd. (Intercommerz). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our ‘ruBBB-’ Russia national scale rating.

Rationale

The ratings on Intercommerz reflect our view of the bank’s “weak” business position, “moderate” capital and earnings, “weak” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile is ‘b-'.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.