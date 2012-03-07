FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P report details strong rated multifamily REIT performance
#Market News
March 7, 2012

TEXT-S&P report details strong rated multifamily REIT performance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 07 - Conditions for U.S. multifamily REITs have been strong since they began their recovery in early 2010, and performance in the sector has been strong ever since, according to a new report published by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. Buoyed all last year by stable rent and net operating income growth, multifamily REITs are likely to continue riding this strong momentum throughout 2012.

“In addition to performing well as a rated sector in 2011, multifamily REITs outperformed their local and national markets,” said credit analyst George Skoufis. “Last year, the multifamily REITs we rate increased their average rents by 4.1% and net operating income by 6.7%. Comparatively, CBRE Econometric Advisors reports that the national vacancy rate dipped 70 basis points to 5.3% while effective rents grew 4.9%.”

As the economy slowly strengthens and new supply remains in check, Mr. Skoufis believes operators can achieve similar growth in 2012. Along with REIT strategies to deleverage their balance sheets and companies’ good access to capital, upside potential should outweigh downside risk for multifamily REIT ratings in 2012.

Several factors support the strong performance in the multifamily sector: a slowly improving U.S. economy, limited supply, a weakened homeownership rate, and positive renter demographics.

Development will likely rise this year, and on the long term, the ramp-up in new construction and absorption will begin to slow rent growth in 2013. While rent growth will decelerate, Mr. Skoufis says it will remain positive.

“Given the dearth of construction financing, we expect that REITs and well-funded private developers and investors will drive the most new construction in the foreseeable future,” said Mr. Skoufis. “This should keep new supply in check, especially in many of the high-cost and high barrier-to-entry markets where many REITs have concentrations.”

The complete article, “Strong Rental Demand Continues To Bode Well For U.S. Multifamily REITs,” was published March 6, 2012.

