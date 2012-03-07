TEXT-S&P summary: AREVA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 -

(Editor’s note: In the summary analysis published March 7, 2012, our assessment of AREVA’s link with the French government was misstated. A corrected version follows.)

Summary analysis -- AREVA ----------------------------------------- 07-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: France

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

28-Jun-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

10-Jul-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

01-Dec-2008 --/A-1 --/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on French nuclear services provider AREVA reflect our assessment of the group’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘bb-', together with a three-notch uplift for likely extraordinary state support. Areva is 87%-owned by the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) and we consider it to be a government-related entity (GRE). According to our criteria for rating GREs, the three-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a “high” likelihood that the French state would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to AREVA in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of AREVA’s “important” role as France’s leading nuclear services provider and its “very strong” link with the government.

We view AREVA’s business risk profile as only “fair,” owing to its currently depressed profitability, which is severely affected by close to EUR3 billion in cost-overruns on the construction of the Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear EPR reactor in Finland. The company also faces a challenging transition in 2012-2013 for its enrichment activities, with the closure of its Eurodif plant and ramp-up of rising centrifugal capacities at George Besse II (GB-II). These weaknesses are partly offset by AREVA’s leading global position across the nuclear power chain, spanning from uranium mining, enrichment, and fuel fabrication, to engineering services and recycling spent nuclear fuel. It also factors in the group’s multi-year order backlog, and the significant improvement in profitability expected from 2013 onward.

We consider AREVA’s financial risk profile as “aggressive,” reflecting very weak credit metrics and continued large negative free cash flow expectations for 2012. Partly mitigating these risks are management’s actions to stem debt increases through disposals in 2012, AREVA’s adequate liquidity and long-ended debt maturity profile, and the ongoing benefit of ultimate state-ownership, which should translate into strong bank support.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our medium-term forecasts are in line with management’s guidance, including company-defined EBITDA of more than EUR750 million in 2012 and at least EUR1.25 billion in 2013. Company-defined EBITDA is calculated before changes in provisions and is therefore a proxy for operational cash flows. AREVA’s 2011 EBITDA of EUR420 million (excluding the EUR648 million penalty received from Siemens) on sales of EUR8.9 billion exceeded management’s previous conservative guidance of EUR240 million. We nevertheless recognize the substantial historic deviations in company performance, but view positively the new management’s drastic cost reduction program and significant order intake in the fourth quarter of 2011, with AREVA’s backlog rising to a sizable EUR45.6 billion.

Our assumption of a steady rise in company-defined EBITDA over 2012-2013 is underpinned by the following assumptions:

-- Further increase in EBITDA for the uranium mining segment (EUR450 million in 2011 up from EUR342 million in 2010), bearing in mind AREVA’s price realizations are a mixture of higher fixed and long-term prices, while spot prices remain low at about $50-$55 per pound (lb) since the Fukushima incident.

-- Modest near-term improvements in the front-end segment (with 2011 EBITDA down to EUR179 million from EUR412 million). Challenges in this respect are the continued negative impacts from the Fukushima incident, with Japanese reactors anticipated to come back online at the earliest from the second half of 2012. Furthermore, the cost of closing Eurodif will weigh on 2012-2013 cash flows, mitigated by an expected rise in profits coming from enriched uranium sales from accumulated inventories and from EUR180 million of targeted electricity cost savings at GB-II in 2013.

-- A gradual return to breakeven EBITDA by 2013 for the reactors and services segment from a hefty negative EUR378 million in 2011. While cost-overruns at OL3 should continue to weigh on cash flows, we expect them to come down substantially in 2013.

-- Flat EBITDA for the back-end recycling segment (EUR406 million in 2011).

-- Improvements in AREVA’s renewable segment (wind and concentrated solar), as turnover should pick up compared with negative EUR85 million EBITDA in 2011.

In addition, we factored in AREVA’s announced cost saving plans with EUR300 million internal cost reductions by 2015 (part of which we believe were already realized in the second half of 2011) and a further EUR500 million external cost reductions in subcontracting, procurement, and support (IT) functions. The latter figure does not include the abovementioned EUR180 million electricity cost savings related to GB-II.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Our scenario factors in a modest rise in Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt, assuming negative free operating cash flow in 2012 (which we project at negative EUR1.4 billion) will be largely offset by disposal proceeds. The disposal proceeds are fairly certain in our view, as the company has already announced about EUR1 billion of noncore asset disposals, including EUR776 million for its stake in French mining group, Eramet. We also take into account expected working capital improvements of EUR0.5 billion.

AREVA’s adjusted financial debt at year-end 2011 amounted to EUR6.3 billion, slightly higher than the EUR6 billion we forecast in December 2011. Although net financial debt was lower than we anticipated at EUR3.8 billion, we upped our adjustments for postretirement benefits to EUR1.5 billion while the company’s asset retirement liabilities also revealed an after-tax deficit of EUR0.3 billion.

Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt metrics are largely unchanged compared with our December 2011 expectations: For 2012, we expected the ratio to stand at or below 10%, before rising to about 15% in 2013.

Liquidity

The ‘A-3’ short-term rating is supported by our assessment of AREVA’s liquidity as “adequate,” as defined by our criteria. We anticipate that AREVA’s sources of liquidity will cover its liquidity needs for the next 12 months well in excess of our 1.2x ceiling.

Total liquidity sources for 2012 are estimated at about EUR4.5 billion, including:

-- Surplus cash estimated at about EUR2.0 billion, after excluding EUR0.3 billion from total reported cash (EUR2.3 billion) that we treat as tied to operations;

-- EUR2.0 billion of undrawn long-term committed lines due in February 2014. We no longer factor in the EUR1.5 billion of bilateral lines as we now view them as short-term lines maturing in January 2013. These lines do not include financial covenants; and

-- Operating cash flow, including positive working capital inflows, which we estimate at close to EUR0.5 billion.

This compares with AREVA’s potential liquidity uses of about EUR3 billion over the next 12 months, which include:

-- Short-term debt of EUR1.1 billion and minimal debt maturities over 2012-2014; and

-- Continued high capital expenditures, which we estimate at close to EUR2 billion and expect to only start declining materially from 2014.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of gradually improving EBITDA generation in line with management’s guidance, as well as limited further debt increases. At the same time, we expect 2012 to be another highly challenging year for the company, given cash outlays related to OL3, the transition of Eurodif to GB-II, and continued outage of most nuclear capacity in Japan at least during the first half of the year. We foresee an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt at or below 10% in 2012, before recovering to 15% in 2013, which we view as commensurate with the current ratings.

At this stage, we do not anticipate a change in our “high” assessment of state support for AREVA. Should a socialist president be elected in May 2012, we currently do not anticipate major negative implications for the French nuclear industry at least over the medium term, based on the presidential candidate’s statements earlier this year. On this basis, any downgrade of France would not affect the number of notches of support we incorporate in our ratings on AREVA. This is because, according to our criteria for GREs, a “high” qualifier for state support corresponds to a three-notch uplift over the SACP if the company operates in a country with a local currency rating of ‘A-’ or above.

We could lower the ratings if EBITDA does not clearly demonstrate operational improvement in 2012 and 2013. Ratings downside could also materialize if debt increases more than we anticipate, although we view positively the EUR1 billion in disposals already announced (compared with management’s target of at least EUR1.2 billion). A revision of our assessment of state support to “moderately high,” although currently not envisaged, would lead us to lower our ratings on AREVA by one notch.

We could raise the ratings if, by 2013-2014, management is able to demonstrate improving profitability as outlined in its strategic plan, and once we believe that AREVA should achieve neutral free cash flow and improve its adjusted FFO to debt to 15%-20%.

