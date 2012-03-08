TEXT-S&P drops ratings on Sunshine Trust's ABS transaction

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its ratings on the A1, A2, B, and C asset-backed loans (ABLs) and the class D beneficial interests issued under the Sunshine Trust asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction. We withdrew the ratings upon the issuer’s request. All the ABLs and classes of beneficial interests are secured by a pool of consumer loan receivables originated by Shinsei Financial Co. Ltd.

Also today, Nippon Standard & Poor’s K.K. assigned and published ratings on the same transaction.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

