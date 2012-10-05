BRIEF-Moody's cuts CEDC to Caa2; outlook negative

Oct 05 (Reuters) - Central European Distribution Corporation & CEDC Finance Corporation International

* Moody’s downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) of Central European Distribution Corporation (CEDC) to Caa2 from Caa1.Concurrently, Moody’s has downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the rating on the senior secured notes due in 2016 issued by CEDC Finance Corporation International. This rating action concludes the review initiated in March 2012. The outlook on the ratings is negative.