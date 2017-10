Oct 05 (Reuters) - London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 2 plc

* Moody’s downgraded the following Notes issued by London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 2 plc (LORDS 2) (amounts reflecting initial outstanding):

....GBP190M A Notes, Downgraded to A2 (sf);

previously on Dec 21, 2011 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP16M B Notes, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf);

previously on Dec 21, 2011 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

....GBP50M C Notes, Downgraded to B3 (sf);

previously on Dec 21, 2011 Downgraded to B1 (sf)