TEXT-S&P summary:Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 6 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. -- 08-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Feb-2012 A+/-- --/--

26-Mar-2010 AA-/-- --/--

23-Apr-2007 AA/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life; A+/Stable/--) reflect its position as a core life insurance subsidiary within MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (MS&AD Insurance Group; not rated). They also reflect the company’s high-quality and highly liquid investment portfolio and very strong capital base, which is supported by the group. On the other hand, the ratings are partly offset by the relatively small size of its operations.

