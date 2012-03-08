TEXT-Fitch rates Adira Insurance IFS 'AA(idn)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika (Adira Insurance) a National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of ‘AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects Adira Insurance’s firm operating profitability, strong premium growth, extensive distribution network and solid liquidity position. The Stable Outlook primarily reflects Fitch’s expectation that the insurer will maintain adequate capital buffer to support its new business expansion.

Adira Insurance has rapidly expanded its market coverage across Indonesia following the approval as a licensed insurer to transact general insurance business in 2002. It achieved an average annual premium growth of approximately 28% over the last five years to 2011, through support by affiliates within Bank Danamon group (rated ‘AA+(idn)'/Stable). Currently, business derived through affiliated entities accounts for about 70% of its total premiums.

Fitch believes the company’s growth momentum will remain strong in the near term, supported by its initiatives to expand into the non-motor related segment such as travel and accident lines. Additionally, the agency expects motor insurance as a share of Adira Insurance’s total premiums - currently about 66% - could be further reduced as the company expands its coverage through partnering non-group related parities such as retailers.

Adira Insurance has higher operating margins than that of its major peers in the domestic market. A favorable cost structure, disciplined underwriting strategy and increased emphasis on claim management have resulted in favorable underwriting results for the insurer. The company’s combined ratio ranged between 70% and 82% over the past five years, further underlining the quality of its insurance portfolio.

The company maintains strong liquidity position to support its insurance liabilities, with more than 60% of its invested assets in cash and bank deposits. Liquid assets represented about 2.9x net technical reserves as at end-2011. While Adira Insurance plans to moderately increase its exposure to equities, Fitch believes its liquidity will remain at sound levels.

Statutory risk-based capitalisation remains higher than 330%, well exceeding the minimum requirement, despite payment of dividends in 2010.

Given the company’s growth momentum, sharp reduction in local statutory risk-based capitalisation below 250% on a consistent basis and deterioration in underwriting margin with a combined ratio higher than 100% may lead to negative rating action.

Conversely, in view of its initiatives in expanding its non-group related business, Fitch may consider positive rating action if the company strengthens its market position and optimises its business mix while maintaining sound operating profitability.