TEXT-S&P summary: Kingfisher PLC

Summary analysis -- Kingfisher PLC -------------------------------- 05-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/A-3 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

retail stores,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 495724

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

19-Sep-2006 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-headquartered home improvement retailer Kingfisher PLC reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile. Our assessment is underpinned by the group’s strong portfolio of brands, resilient operating performance over recent years, and position as Europe’s largest home improvement retailer and the third-largest in the world.