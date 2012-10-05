FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Kingfisher PLC
Sections
Featured
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 5, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Kingfisher PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 05 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Kingfisher PLC -------------------------------- 05-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/A-3 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

retail stores,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 495724

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

19-Sep-2006 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-headquartered home improvement retailer Kingfisher PLC reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile. Our assessment is underpinned by the group’s strong portfolio of brands, resilient operating performance over recent years, and position as Europe’s largest home improvement retailer and the third-largest in the world.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.