TEXT-Fitch:Southern European telecoms continue to suffer

March 08 - Fitch Ratings says that southern European telecom operators are continuing to suffer larger declines than their northern telecom peers and that this divergence is primarily driven by subdued non-voice revenue growth in the south. The economic pressures on consumers across Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy are hampering smartphone penetration and data revenue growth. If these pressures persist, non-voice revenues will not grow enough to offset the declines in voice revenues.

Revenue growth in the north has been negatively affected by regulatory cuts pressuring voice revenues. While non-voice revenues continue to grow strongly and are alleviating some of these pressures, this growth is not fully compensating for the decline in voice revenues. Furthermore, despite the growth of non-voice revenues, the European mobile market remains predominantly a voice market, with 62% of service revenues across Europe in Q411 coming from voice. Consequently, operators will continue to suffer from the additional regulatory cuts on the way in Q112 and beyond.

This report also focuses on the domestic positions of Telecom Italia and Telefonica, where both operators’ domestic markets are suffering from austerity measures. However, the characteristics of the competitive environment in Italy are lending weight to Telecom Italia, allowing it to avoid some of the larger cash flow declines of Telefonica and supporting its rating.

The report, entitled “European Telecommunications Report: Sector Peer Analysis and Quarterly Statistics - Q411” focuses on the key financial and operational data of the telecoms operators of the eight largest western European markets: Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Greece, Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal. Key trends and divergences are identified and discussed. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Telecommunications Q411