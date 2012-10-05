TEXT-S&P summary: BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH

However, constraining our assessment of business risk is our view that durable consumer goods are generally more sensitive to economic cycles than consumer staples (such as food, beverages, and tobacco) due to the relatively discretionary nature of demand and high unit prices. Additionally, BSH has a lesser degree of geographic diversification than its Standard & Poor‘s-rated peers Whirlpool Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) and Electrolux AB (BBB+/Stable/A-2), notably with a very limited presence in Latin America.

Our assessment of financial risk reflects our view that the group has strong free cash flow generation capacity and is likely to maintain low debt leverage, reflecting management’s conservative financial policy. In addition, we note the strong implicit parental support from BSH’s equal shareholders-- Robert Bosch GmbH (AA-/Stable/A-1+) and Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+). In addition, we view positively BSH’s access to capital markets, with two bond issuances in the past year.

Constraints on the financial risk profile include our view that BSH could increase dividend payouts to shareholders and that its cash conversion cycle remains longer than that of Whirlpool and Electrolux (89 days versus 19 and 40 days, respectively).

S&P base-case operating scenario

We forecast revenue growth of about 2% for 2012 and 2013, compared with 6% in 2011. We base this forecast on our conservative assumption of flat sales growth in Western Europe and low single-digit growth in Eastern Europe and China. We factor in lower disposable income and weak consumer confidence in Europe and a slowdown in household consumption in China. In addition, we believe that price pressure should remain high due to the intense level of competition between manufacturers and a high level of promotional activity by large retailers in Europe.

Under our base-case scenario, we forecast that BSH’s EBITDA margin could decline to about 9.0%-9.5% in 2012 and 2013, from 10.3% in 2011, mostly due to lower sales, but also to higher prices for plastic and electronic components. In addition, we foresee potential downside risks from unfavorable euro-to-dollar exchange movements. We also factor in increasing fixed costs in emerging markets due to expanding production capacities and increasing marketing and distribution expenses.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For 2012 and 2013, we forecast that BSH will achieve a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of about 80% (69% in 2011), which is well within the range commensurate with a “modest” financial risk profile. We think that the slightly lower EBITDA margin should be mitigated to some extent by a lower average cost of borrowing following the recent bond issues.

We anticipate free operating cash flow of about EUR200 million per year in 2012 and 2013. With sales volumes likely to decline in Western Europe, we think that BSH should be able to reduce inventories, thereby releasing some cash tied to working capital. We believe that capital expenditures (capex) should either remain stable or drop slightly because a majority of BSH’s expansion projects have now become operational.

We forecast that total adjusted debt will stabilize at about EUR800 million in 2012 and 2013. We understand that the large, nearly EUR500 million, increase in total debt in 2011 was mostly due to a one-off accounting change in the recognition of trade receivables. We think that BSH will likely continue to adhere to its conservative financial policy and should be able to maintain an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of significantly more than 50% and an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1.5x.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on BSH is ‘A-1’. We assess the group’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria.

The liquidity position derives support from a sizable cash balance, a substantial amount of undrawn committed credit lines, and a well-spread debt maturity profile. We anticipate that liquidity sources will cover BSH’s financing requirements in 2012 and 2013 by 1.2x.

We estimate that liquidity sources mostly consist of:

-- EUR580 million of unrestricted cash as of Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Our forecast of about EUR650 million of FFO per year in 2012 and 2013, under our base-case credit scenario; and

-- EUR500 million of undrawn committed credit facilities maturing in August 2013.

This compares with potential liquidity uses of:

-- Our forecast of about EUR450 million of capex per year in 2012 in 2013.

-- About EUR300 million of debt maturities due within 12 months and about EUR200 million due within 12-24 months.

-- Our forecast of about EUR150 million of annual dividends in 2012 and 2013.

We view positively the Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.25 billion bond issuance in July 2012, because it demonstrates BSH’s ability to access capital markets. The issuance also diversified BSH’s debt structure so that about 35% of total debt is now from capital markets and the group has a longer average debt maturity profile of about three years.

We understand that there are currently no covenants or rating triggers on the group’s debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, over the next 12-18 months, BSH is likely to maintain an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of significantly more than 50% and an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1.5x on a sustainable basis. We consider these ratios to be commensurate with the current ratings.

We believe that weak demand in Western Europe, a lower level of household consumption in China, and volatile raw material costs exacerbated by exposure to foreign-exchange rates will continue to constrain the group’s sales growth and earnings. Nevertheless, we think that BSH will likely maintain solid positive free cash flow generation and low debt leverage in line with its conservative financial policy. This is notably thanks to a lower average cost of borrowing and some flexibility in capital investments.

We would lower the ratings if FFO to net debt were to fall to less than 50% or if debt to EBITDA were to rise to more than 1.5x on a sustained basis. This could occur as a result of either a major decline in operating performance (if gross margins were to decline by more than 500 basis points, for example); or a shift to a more distributive or acquisitive financial policy. We consider the probability of these events to be low at present.

The possibility of an upgrade appears remote to us at present because we believe that BSH’s operating performance is likely to remain constrained, like the rest of the household appliances sector, by weakening household consumption trends in major markets like Western Europe and China.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Criteria Methodology: Short-term/Long-term ratings linkage criteria for Corporate and Sovereign issuers, May 15, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for rating the Global Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

-- China Credit Spotlight Greater China Credit Rating Scale Explained, Aug. 29, 2012

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008