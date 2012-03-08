TEXT-Fitch:Cyclicals better placed under corporate shock scenario

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 - Under a hypothetical Shock Case simulating a rapid re-acceleration and prolonged worsening of the eurozone crisis, Fitch Ratings found cyclicals showed materially more resilience than defensive sectors.

European steel companies are a good example - vulnerable to downgrade action, but to a lesser degree than more defensive sectors such as utilities and telecoms.

Our recent report looks sector-by-sector at the hypothetical impact of a Shock Case scenario which takes the eurozone to the edge of break-up, but short of the default scenarios considered in our July 2011 Sovereign Default Stress scenario. The hypothetical impact on rating migration is higher than the actual downgrade rate which followed the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008/9, but distributed in a sharply different manner across sectors.

For steel we modelled demand falls of 15% in 2012, followed by 5% in 2013 and a gradual recovery thereafter. For the sample of European steel companies to which the stress applies, average leverage (on an FFO basis) rises by 1.1x in 2012, following a median fall in nominal EBITDA of 40%.

The analysis recognises we are not in the same position as in 2008. Generally, corporate leverage is lower and liquidity better; and there are fewer companies with “M&A overhangs” from the earlier boom. The steel sector in particular will be insulated by lower inventory levels throughout the value chain than in the previous crisis - in 2007 manufacturers were on an expansion drive in anticipation of strong growth in global demand. Steel market inventories have reduced by almost 20% at end-2011 relative to mid-2008 highs. This is expected to significantly limit adverse effects on steel companies in the event of a sharp reduction in real demand in 2012.

A further positive is the capacity reduction the industry has undergone in the last five years - making it more capable of withstanding a prolonged period of low demand.

For European steel companies the effect of the shock scenario - roughly a one-notch downgrade - is similar to that experienced in 2008/9 with the more severe negative effects of a further downward step in demand mitigated by the factors above and that the 2008/9 downgrades have not been reversed in the majority of cases.

By contrast, Russian steel companies with less than 20% exposure to Europe would fare better under this scenario than in 2008/2009. These companies, such as Severstal (‘BB-'), Novolipetsk Steel (‘BBB-’ NLMK), Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (‘BB+’ MMK) and Evraz Group (‘BB-'), have the potential to survive the scenario with their ratings unchanged. Their low-cost production capacity could effectively be shifted to more lucrative markets in the Far East.

