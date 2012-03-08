TEXT-Fitch:German consumer ABS handling fees in question

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 - A series of higher regional court decisions regarding loan handling fees for German consumer loans could expose transactions to additional set-off risk, which may reduce the portfolio value. Fitch will review the potential impact on existing ratings on a transaction-by-transaction basis.

The court rulings invalidate administration fees that were charged to set up a loan. The risk to German ABS transactions is that borrowers will claim this money back by setting off handling fees they have already paid to the lender against loan repayments that have been securitised. This would reduce the proceeds received by SPVs.

Only a Federal Supreme Court decision, which might happen in the second half of 2012, could provide some legal certainty. However, the cases presented to courts are not identical to the loans included in German consumer ABS transactions, so it will not be possible to draw direct conclusions. To date arrangers of recent transactions have been unable to provide a clear legal opinion on this matter. As a result, we will assess the materiality of potential set-off risk. If the exposure is considered to be material we may assume the worst case and analyse transactions as if borrowers can set-off the fee.

In the absence of a legal opinion, recently rated transactions have addressed the risk in different ways. In one transaction, simply a higher credit enhancement is available to cover the notional value of the loan handling fee. Another transaction mitigated the risk by posting a dedicated set-off reserve that fully covers the total handling fees from closing.

Existing rated transactions are often insulated against set-off risk because the strong performance of the loans combined with significant prepayments and scheduled amortisation means there has been a build-up of credit enhancement. This additional credit enhancement could cover some of the losses expected from the set-off of any administration fees.

Existing transactions may also be able to fall back on the seller’s obligation to fully reimburse set-off claims. A set-off risk would only materialise if the seller were unable to settle this payment.

As a consequence of the legal uncertainty, some lenders have stopped charging handling fees. In the long-term lenders are likely to increase the interest rate they charge on the loan to compensate for not being able to charge a handling fee.