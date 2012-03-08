TEXT-S&P places Carmeuse on creditwatch positive

March 08 -

Overview

-- Belgium-based lime producer Carmeuse Holding S.A. has announced an agreement to dispose of its U.S. industrial sand division for $290 million.

-- We understand management plans to use the bulk of the proceeds for debt reduction, which could lead us to reassess the company’s financial risk profile.

-- We are placing the ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Carmeuse on CreditWatch with positive implications, reflecting potential for a one-notch upgrade.

-- We plan to resolve the CreditWatch placement in the next two months, once the disposal has been completed, and pending a further review of the company’s growth strategy and financial policies.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed its ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Belgium-based lime producer Carmeuse Holding S.A. on CreditWatch with positive implications.

We could either raise or affirm the rating when we resolve the CreditWatch placement.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade and follows an announcement that Carmeuse intends to dispose of its industrial sand division to Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (BBB-/Stable/--) for about $250 million in net proceeds (after taxes and related disposal costs). The disposal is subject to clearance from U.S. anti-trust authorities. Management has indicated that it expects completion of the transaction by the end of March or early April 2012. We understand management plans to use the bulk of the proceeds to reduce net debt and accordingly we anticipate an improvement in the company’s credit ratios, with fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt potentially rising to 25%-30%.

Any decision to raise the rating would, however, depend on management’s financial policy commitment and medium-term plans for capital spending and possible bolt-on acquisitions. For instance, we understand capital spending might rise in 2012 to about EUR200 million, which would result in negative free operating cash flow under our base-case assumptions. For this reason, we need to review management’s business plan and commitment to adhere to the company’s stated financial policy target of net debt to EBITDA of 2.0x-2.5x.

In the first nine months of 2011, Carmeuse generated FFO of about EUR157 million. Fully adjusted debt stood at about EUR850 million (adjusted for operating leases, pensions, carbon dioxide financing, and a securitization program) and the ratio of fully adjusted and annualized FFO to debt stood at 23%-24%. We nevertheless anticipate a weaker fourth quarter and will seek to update our views on the company’s resilience in 2012, given its exposure to cyclical industries such as steel and generally weak economic conditions in Europe.

Liquidity

We classify Carmeuse’s liquidity as “adequate”, reflecting the company’s sources of liquidity, which exceed its uses by 1.5x or more over the next 12-18 months. We also expect net liquidity sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

Carmeuse’s liquidity sources in 2012 include:

-- Cash in hand (EUR42 million on Dec. 31, 2011 according to management).

-- Undrawn credit lines of EUR135 million under a multi-currency revolving credit facility at year-end 2011, according to management. In addition, the company has a EUR120 million committed line dedicated to meeting part of a 2014 bond maturity.

-- About EUR190 million in proceeds from the sale of the sand division.

-- Under Standard & Poor’s assumptions, expected FFO of EUR170 million-EUR190 million.

Uses of liquidity in 2012 include:

-- Minimal short-term debt, following a refinancing in 2011. The next main maturity is in 2014 when EUR208 million notes outstanding fall due. As mentioned above, EUR120 of the credit facility is committed to partly meet this maturity.

-- EUR150 million-EUR200 million in capital spending.

-- Modest dividends of EUR12 million-EUR20 million.

Given the terms of the company’s covenants, we expect headroom of 20%-25%, which we view as adequate. Under the covenant package, Carmeuse’s total leverage (debt to EBITDA) could not exceed 3.75x at year-end 2011. The total permissible leverage ratio will decline to 3.35x and 3.1x in 2012 and 2013, respectively. On Sept. 30, 2011, total leverage as calculated under the bank covenant stood at 2.7x.

Recovery

Carmeuse’s debt is rated ‘BB-', in line with the corporate credit rating on the company. The rated debt includes $450 million senior secured notes, and EUR250 million senior secured notes due 2014. For a more detailed recovery analysis, see “Research Update: Carmeuse Upgraded To ‘BB-’ On Re-Assessment Of Business Risk And Proposed Refinancing; Outlook Stable”, published on Ratings Direct, April 12, 2011.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch placement with positive implications indicates the potential for a one notch upgrade, subject to a positive review of Carmeuse’s financial risk profile. The review will focus in particular on management’s financial policies, including growth investments and ratio targets. In addition, we will seek to update our views on the company’s near- to medium-term operating performance, given the currently difficult economic conditions in Europe. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next two months.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Standard & Poor’s Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action

To From

Carmeuse Holding S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Pos/-- BB-/Stable/--

Calcipar S.A.

Senior Secured* BB-/Watch Pos BB-

Recovery Rating 3 3

Guaranteed by Carmeuse Holding S.A.