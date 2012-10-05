FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P to assess credit impact on Groupama of coupon nonpayment
#Credit Markets
October 5, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P to assess credit impact on Groupama of coupon nonpayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05 - Following the announcement today that Groupama S.A. (BB/Negative/--) will not pay its next coupon, due Oct. 22, 2012, on its junior subordinated notes issued in 2007, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services believes this could possibly have a negative impact on the creditworthiness of Groupama. Standard & Poor’s expects to publish a more detailed analysis and any impact on the ‘B’ issue ratings on Groupama’s hybrid securities and on its long-term ratings as soon as permitted to do so under applicable EU law.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
