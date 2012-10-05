FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P drops Morgan Stanley Mortgage Servicing rankings
#Funds News
October 5, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P drops Morgan Stanley Mortgage Servicing rankings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 05 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today withdrew its ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on Morgan Stanley Mortgage Servicing Ltd. (MSMS) as a primary and special servicer of commercial mortgage loans in the U.K., and as a primary servicer of commercial mortgage loans in Germany.

The withdrawal of the rankings was made at MSMS’ request.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor’s Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009

-- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004

-- Select Servicer List, published monthly

