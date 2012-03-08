FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P places HSBC Insurance (Asia) 'A+' rating on watch neg
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P places HSBC Insurance (Asia) 'A+' rating on watch neg

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 08 -

Overview

-- HSBC Holdings plans to sell the general insurance portfolio of HSBC Insurance to AXA Group.

-- The proposed deal could weaken HSBC Insurance’s credit profile.

-- We are placing our ‘A+’ local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed its ‘A+’ local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed the ‘cnAAA’ long-term Greater China scale credit rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that HSBC Insurance’s credit profile could weaken after a proposal by HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC; A+/Stable/A-1) to sell the subsidiary’s general insurance portfolio to AXA Group (core operating entities rated AA-/Negative/--). In our view, the sale of the general insurance portfolio will lower HSBC Insurance (Asia)’s business profile. We assess HSBC Insurance to be no longer strategically important to the parent group because a majority of the insurance business portfolio would be sold if the deal goes through.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after we get more details of the sale and the plans of the HSBC group. We could lower the rating by one notch or more, depending on the group’s and company’s business plan on the remaining portfolio.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--

Hang Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency cnAAA/Watch Neg/-- cnAAA/--/--

