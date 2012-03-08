TEXT-S&P places Hang Seng General Insurance 'A+' rtg on watch neg

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that Hang Seng General’s credit profile could be lowered after a proposal by Hang Seng Bank Limited (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) to sell the company to QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (local currency A/Stable/--; core subsidiaries rated A+/Stable/--). We no longer assess Hang Seng General as strategically important to the HSBC group.

QBE Insurance currently has a significant share of the Hong Kong general insurance market. The purchase of Hang Seng General would enhance QBE Insurance’s presence and competitive advantage in this competitive market. However, the credit profile of Hang Seng General could be negatively affected if the company’s business profile and financial profile deteriorate after the sale or the relationship with the QBE group is not strong enough to have the ratings equalized.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after we assess the details of the sale and Hang Seng General’s status to the new parent group.

We could lower the ratings on Hang Seng General to one notch below the ratings on the QBE Insurance, depending on Hang Seng General’s credit profile and importance to the QBE group.

We could equalize the ratings on Hang Seng General with that on QBE core subsidiary rating if: (1) we consider the credit profiles of the companies to be equally strong; and (2) Hang Seng General’s bancassurance strategy fits well with QBE Insurance’s Hong Kong operations and is highly important to the QBE group’s Hong Kong operations.

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Hang Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency cnAAA/Watch Neg/-- cnAAA/--/--