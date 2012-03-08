FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: OJSC NLMK
#Basic Materials
March 8, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: OJSC NLMK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- OJSC NLMK ------------------------------------- 08-Mar-2012

==============================================================================

REDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jul-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

12-Jul-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--

==============================================================================

