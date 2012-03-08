FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Sagres - STC (Douro SME No. 2)
March 8, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Sagres - STC (Douro SME No. 2)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sagres - STC (Douro SME No. 2) as follows:

EUR1,819,400,000 Class A (ISIN: PTSSCMOM0000): affirmed at ‘Asf’, Outlook Negative

The affirmation reflects the sufficient level of credit enhancement provided by the subordinated notes (48.0% at closing with a minimum of 42.0%) and a reserve fund (2.89% of the class A notes at closing, building to 5% of the class A notes from excess spread). The reserve fund has been increasing since closing and currently represents 4.6% of the class A notes balance.

The subordination is provided by the class B notes and the residual note which is variable in size and addresses set off risk. Due to the reduction of set-off risk, the balance of the residual note has been reduced to EUR220m versus EUR363m at closing.

The transaction is in its three-year replenishment period which has a stop replenishment trigger based on default receivables. Currently, defaults, defined as loans in arrears over 90 days, represent 0.9% of the outstanding balance, which is far below the trigger level of 7%.

The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of term loans, credit lines and commercial paper facilities granted by Banco BPI, S.A. (Banco BPI; ‘BB+'/Negative/‘B’) to small and medium sized enterprises in Portugal.

