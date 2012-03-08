TEXT-S&P ratings - Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 -

Ratings -- Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 08-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand

Local currency BBB+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Dec-2011 BBB+/-- --/--

06-Dec-2007 A-/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Negative 07-Dec-2011