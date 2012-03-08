TEXT-S&P ratings - Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 08 -
Ratings -- Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 08-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand
Local currency BBB+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2011 BBB+/-- --/--
06-Dec-2007 A-/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Negative 07-Dec-2011