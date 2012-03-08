FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:Upcoming HY committee previews - Viridian & Pernod Ricard
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:Upcoming HY committee previews - Viridian & Pernod Ricard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 - Fitch Ratings will release its latest two-minute committee previews on EMEA HY corporate ratings at 15:00 GMT today.

-- Committee Previews

The video preview contains expectations from the Fitch lead analysts on:

- Viridian, including the recovery assumptions used in rating the current bonds

- Pernod Ricard’s progress towards investment grade status

This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences, and lead analyst commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.

-- Background

The podcast was recorded on 6 March 2012 and will be available, without registration, from 15:00 GMT today at: here

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.