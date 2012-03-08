TEXT-S&P cuts Green Tree 1996-C class B to 'D (sf)'

March 08 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class B certificates from Green Tree Recreational, Equipment, & Consumer Trust 1996-C to ‘D (sf)’ from ‘CCC- (sf)'.

We lowered the rating because the class B certificates experienced an interest payment shortfall as of the February 2012 distribution date due to insufficient collections. This class’ losses have significantly exceeded our expectations, the certificates have performed worse than our initial ‘A-’ stress scenario, and available credit support has been depleted. In addition to the interest payment shortfall in the current month, a certificate principal balance of $51,844 remains unpaid. We do not expect the class to repay this unpaid loss by its final maturity in October 2017 given that the remaining asset balance has been reduced to zero.

Green Tree Recreational, Equipment, & Consumer Trust 1996-C is backed by retail installment sales contracts and promissory notes for the purchase of a variety of consumer products and equipment originated by Green Tree Finance Corp.

Standard & Poor’s will continue to monitor the ratings associated with this transaction.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor’s Ratings Definitions, published Feb. 24, 2012.

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.