TEXT-S&P summary: Koppers Inc.

Liquidity

Liquidity is “strong” (as our criteria define the term), with cash sources that should more than cover cash needs over the next two years. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Koppers had about $276 million available under its $300 million credit facility due 2015. The company is subject to total leverage and minimum interest coverage financial covenants. We expect the company to maintain compliance with moderate cushion under both covenants throughout the next year.

Changes in volumes and raw material prices could moderately affect working capital. However, we believe the company will continue to manage these swings effectively at historical levels. Assuming steady input prices and capital spending of $30 million to $35 million annually, we expect Koppers will be able to generate moderate free operating cash flow. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect free operating cash flow to be positive in the next few years and available for debt reduction or investments in growth. Our forecast does not assume the company will make any meaningful shareholder rewards in the near term, although this could change if the Koppers is unable to identify attractive growth opportunities. The company also has modest environmental liabilities and moderate pension obligations, which should be manageable with its current liquidity sources.

Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile include:

-- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by 1.5x or more;

-- Net sources would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA;

-- Covenant compliance would also survive a 30% drop in EBITDA;

-- Debt maturities are benign, with the earliest meaningful maturity in 2015; and

-- The company would likely absorb low-probability shocks, given its positive cash flow and available liquidity.

Recovery analysis

Our issue-level rating on the company’s $300 million senior notes is ‘B+', with a recovery rating of ‘5’, indicating our expectation of a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Koppers, published Aug. 15, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that current demand trends and profitability are sustainable and should continue to support improving operating results within Koppers’ carbon materials and railroad segments in 2012. We expect that the company will preserve its significant financial risk profile and strong liquidity while pursuing growth objectives. Despite the current economic uncertainty, we expect that the company’s global diversity, sustainable global aluminum demand, and relatively stable railroad business will more than offset difficulties related to the macro environment.

Based on our scenario forecasts, we could raise the ratings modestly if EBITDA margins increase 100 basis points or more from 2011 levels. At that level, we would expect FFO to total adjusted debt to consistently remain in the 25% to 30% range. To consider a higher rating, we would also need to gain additional comfort with respect to financial policies and whether the company would pursue growth without straining its financial profile.

In our downside scenario, we could lower the ratings if key end markets weaken unexpectedly and EBITDA margins decrease by 300 basis points or more from 2011 levels. If this were to happen, we would expect FFO to total adjusted debt would fall to less than 20%. We could also lower the ratings if the company undertook a large debt-funded acquisition or unexpectedly shifted to more-aggressive financial policies.

