TEXT-S&P ratings - Mongolian Resources Corp.

Oct 08 -

Ratings -- Mongolian Resources Corp. ------------------------------ 08-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Mongolia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Oct-2012 B-/-- B-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

USD-denominated Sr Secd nts B- 08-Oct-2012