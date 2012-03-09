TEXT-Fitch afrms Seoul Guarantee Insurance at IFS 'A+'/stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company’s (SGIC) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) at ‘A+'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating incorporates SGIC’s consistently strong financial performance, well-established market position and solid capitalisation relative to its business profile. The rating also reflects continuing parental support from Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), a government agency. SGIC’s status as the sole majority state-owned guarantee and credit insurer underpins its important role in providing stability to the South Korean economy. KDIC currently holds a 98.6% stake in SGIC.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that SGIC will maintain its financial fundamentals at current levels. This is supported by prudent and seasoned management which places a heavy emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to top-line growth.

Under the new regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) regime, which replaced the previous solvency margin regime since April 2011, SGIC registered a RBC ratio of 567% at end-December 2011, well above the regulatory minimum of 100%. Fitch notes that it is key for the company to maintain sound capital levels as a buffer for its potentially volatile business portfolio.

Fitch views SGIC’s investment mix as conservative and liquid, with, on aggregate, more than 85% of investments in cash, deposits or fixed-income instruments. At end-December 2011, equity represented about 5% of total investments. The agency does not expect SGIC to deviate significantly from the current investment composition.

The ratings also reflect inherent business risks associated with the pro-cyclical niche business and its long policy duration of one to two years, which could affect its ability to re-price. Additionally, the company is vulnerable to domestic economic conditions, given its high business concentration risk and limited geographical diversification.

Key rating drivers that may result in a positive rating action would be a sustainable improvement in SGIC’s financial fundamentals, such as maintaining a combined ratio below 70%. Conversely, a significant deterioration in the company’s credit profile such as a combined ratio above 100% for a prolonged period, debt leverage above 28% and/or a negative sovereign rating action on South Korea (Local Currency Long Term Issuer Default Rating ‘AA’/Stable) may lead to negative rating action for SGIC.

Established in Korea in 1969, SGIC enjoys an established market position in a number of segments in Korea’s guarantee and credit insurance market.