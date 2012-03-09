TEXT-S&P:Okinawa EPCO shelf program gets preliminary 'AA-' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today it had assigned its preliminary ‘AA-’ long-term corporate credit rating to Okinawa Electric Power Co. Inc.’s (Okinawa EPCO; AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY50 billion shelf registration program for senior secured straight bonds, effective for two years from March 9, 2012.

Okinawa EPCO is Japan’s 10th-largest electric power company (EPCO) in terms of electricity sales, and it provides about 1% of the nation’s total electricity. The ratings on Okinawa EPCO reflect its strong business and customer network. The company is the exclusive provider of power generation and electricity transmission and distribution in the Okinawa region. Strong technological and solid operational capabilities underpin its market position, as do competitive pricing and excellent facilities and maintenance services. In terms of electricity sales, Okinawa EPCO is less susceptible to trends in capital investment in the corporate sector than other EPCOs because around 80% of its sales are from households and commercial users in the Okinawa region. Other factors supporting the ratings on the company include the prospect of few substantial changes in the competitive environment for the next two to three years and a stable financing structure. Also, we see prospects for electricity demand in Okinawa to grow strongly over the next two to three years. The central government gives Okinawa EPCO preferential treatment on taxes and low-interest-rate financing. On the other hand, we expect operating losses from small remote islands to continue, and we consider the company’s existing burden of heavy debt and weak financial ratios to be weaknesses for the rating.

In Standard & Poor’s view, Japanese EPCOs cannot completely insulate ratings on them from the constraints of Japan’s (AA-/Negative/A-1+) credit quality. We believe the companies may be prone to government intervention because of their status as public utilities, their monopolistic positions in their regions, and their crucial role in the government’s domestic energy policy.

