TEXT-S&P ratings - Dometic Group AB

Oct 08 -

Ratings -- Dometic Group AB --------------------------------------- 08-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

parts and

accessories

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Oct-2012 B-/-- B-/--

18-Nov-2011 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR202 mil 12.75% sr PIK notes nts due

12/31/2019 CCC 08-Oct-2012