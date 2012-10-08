TEXT-S&P ratings - Dometic Group AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 08 -
Ratings -- Dometic Group AB --------------------------------------- 08-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Motor vehicle
parts and
accessories
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Oct-2012 B-/-- B-/--
18-Nov-2011 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR202 mil 12.75% sr PIK notes nts due
12/31/2019 CCC 08-Oct-2012