TEXT-Fitch cuts Primasia Securities to 'BB(twn)';otlk stbl

March 09 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Taiwan-based Primasia Securities Co., Ltd’s (Primasia) National Long-Term rating to ‘BB’ from ‘BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Its National Short-Term rating has also been downgraded to ‘B(twn)’ from ‘F3(twn)'.

The downgrade reflects Fitch’s reassessment of risks inherent in Primasia’s business model. Its reliance on proprietary trading makes the company’s capital and liquidity position more vulnerable to wide swings in earnings performance. The company also has high market risk exposure and limited diversification in its investment portfolio.

Primasia recorded a net loss of TWD408.6m (unaudited) in 2011, with a return on equity of negative 31.5% (unaudited), compared with 18.3% a year ago. The loss eroded the company’s equity to a level which Fitch no longer considers as adequate for its risk profile. Its capital adequacy ratio fell to 193% at end-2011 from 295% at end-2010 following a sharp correction of the stock market in Taiwan in H211

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that Primasia’s operating performance and business profile will be consistent with its current ratings over the next one to two years.

Negative rating action is likely if Primasia increases leverage and/or the risk exposure of its asset portfolio, leading to a further decline in its capital adequacy ratio. Conversely, positive rating action may result from structural improvements leading to stable earnings.

Founded in 1989, Primasia is a small-sized securities firm, accounting for about 0.12% of the domestic brokerage market at end-2011. The largest shareholder has control of the Board. This shareholding structure poses risks to corporate governance due to potential lack of independence of management.

