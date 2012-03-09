TEXT-Fitch upgrades MMFSL DA Dec 2009 - 2

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded MMFSL DA Dec 2009 - 2, an ABS transaction, as follows:

INR250.3m purchaser payouts upgraded to ‘Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)'; from ‘Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade is based on a similar rating action on the corporate undertaking provider (Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL, ‘Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable) (see rating action commentary dated 13 September 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). The rating also reflects adequate credit enhancement, and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral. The underlying portfolio consists of loans extended by MMFSL for the purchase of new tractors. As of 26 January 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR258.2m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR317.1m.

According to the payout report of 26 January 2012, loans delinquent by over 180 days accounted for 1.9% of the original pool receivables and 8.2% of the current pool receivables, which are within Fitch’s expectations. The report also showed that 23% of the original pool receivables remain outstanding.