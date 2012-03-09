FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms STFCL - DA Program - March 09 - 1
March 9, 2012 / 8:52 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms STFCL - DA Program - March 09 - 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed STFCL - DA Program - March 09 - 1 (an ABS transaction) as follows:

INR293.3m purchaser payout at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation of the purchaser payouts reflects adequate credit enhancement and the satisfctory performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (‘Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable) for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles. As of 15 December 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR538.4m, outstripping the outstanding pool balance of INR338.3m.

According to the payout report of 15 December 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.73% of the original pool principal and 16.14% of the current pool principal outstanding, which are within Fitch’s expectations. The report also shows that 16.9% of the original pool balance remains outstanding

